Will Britney Spears' memoir put her in conflict with the law? Here’s what we know

Britney Spears invited legal trouble with her biography, which seems to have offended some of her fellow members, who she has been with in the past and who turned out to be well-known personalities in the industry. But, it seems like there is no stopping back, as the singer is eager to clear the air on one of her most famous celebrity flings.

Who is the "celebrity" Britney Spears’ is addressing in her memoir?

Spears is venting about her contacts with Colin Farrell, which resulted in a "perplexing" drama. After their brief 2003 affair, Spears was let down by Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell's attitude.

The mother of two is dispelling the rumor that he gave her a bumper sticker that said, "Honk if you've slept with Colin Farrell."

Later, after admitting to being wild in the early 2000s, Farrell attempted to make amends. It's unclear if he acknowledged sending her the bumper sticker.

However, Britney had many other adventures as a single woman during those heady days, including that experience with Colin. And, she is eager to get her time with Colin documented and presented from her point of view.

Considering Colin, who at that time was Hollywood's hottest young actor, she was swept away by the romance of him falling for her.

Britney's content that is illegal may be prosecuted?

How Britney will respond to rumors of her hooking up with women is also being discussed, along with many other statements that don't seem fit to be exposed as they may harm people with whom she has associated in the past.

Henceforth, the legal team will decide how much she will reveal. The US Sun recently discovered that Spears' ambitions of exposing the whole truth about her turbulent past in her biography would be decided by attorneys, not the singer.

Concerned publishing executives must determine how much of Spears' recollections and claims about her past to include in her book, which is set to be released at the end of the year.

Whereas, Simon & Schuster's main worry is Britney's father, Jamie, who is fighting many allegations of abuse. The singer and her father have been at odds for years, despite Jamie's claim that he "saved" the singer while she was struggling with mental health concerns, drugs, and alcohol in 2008.

During her conservatorship, Britney openly accused her father of abuse and claimed he profited from her success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Luann De Lesseps hopes to date Kevin Costner amid his divorce; Says ‘I can be your next’