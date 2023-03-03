Will Brock Lesnar and Sheamus end up in a showdown? Here's what is happening

The American professional wrestler, Brock Lesnar, is going to be a part of WWE Wrestlemania 39 which will kick start on April 1. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ will be competing against the WWE superstar Omos. This match has been officially announced although the news has left everyone shocked as nobody was expecting him to face Omos. Recently, WWE superstar Sheamus openly challenged Brock Lesnar on Twitter to another massive brawl. The two guys had previously met at a house show back in 2016. In reaction to the same, much of the WWE community have shown their interest in a match between “The Celtic Warrior” and Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar has achieved a lot in pro wrestling till date. In fact, the last few years have been pretty good for him at WWE. He did an outstanding job as a face. There have been only two matches between Shamus and Lesnar to date. Therefore, fans on WWE TV will definitely want to see the match between these two.

Recently, Sheamus posted a video of the house show from 2016 on Twitter and teased a future match between him and Lesnar. In this way, the WWE superstar has invited Brock Lesnar to the match. Sheamus also had an amazing career at WWE so far. For future, WWE must have made some plans for him.

Fans’ reaction over Sheamus’s challenge to Lesnar

Even fans think that the match between Lesnar and Sheamus would be worth a watch than the forthcoming competition between Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39. Check out fans’ reactions on Twitter:

Also read: WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: The Miz wins WWE Championship; Edge picks his Wrestlemania 37 opponent | PINKVILLA

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 results: Roman Reigns retains his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship | PINKVILLA