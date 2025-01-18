Will Cameron Diaz Return for Potential The Mask Sequel with Jim Carrey? Back in Action Actress Reveals

Now that Cameron Diaz is back on the Hollywood scene, she's open to reprising her breakout role as Tina Carlyle in 1994's The Mask. Jim Carrey plays the lead role of Stanley Ipkiss in Diaz's debut film.

In an interview promoting her new Netflix film Back in Action, Diaz teased her interest in doing a sequel to the 1994 comedy if her co-star Carrey is game. "If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one," Diaz told Access Hollywood.

Diaz expressed her appreciation for Carrey's skills, reminding everyone that the early success of her career can be traced back to working with him. Her thoughts echo Carrey's latest statements regarding the franchise.

In another interview, Carrey mentioned that for any sequel to be made, it needs a great concept. According to him, even if he wanted to retire, a great idea or partnership would change his mind.

Carrey previously told ComicBook.com, "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess. It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money. But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things."

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just—things tend to change," he added.

Based on the series by Dark Horse Comics, The Mask is about Stanley Ipkiss, a bank clerk, played by Carrey, who finds a magical mask filled with trickster god Loki's powers. Diaz appeared in this film as a glamorous lounge singer, which was her film debut.

After a long break from acting, Cameron Diaz is now finally back in her new spy thriller, Back in Action, alongside actor Jamie Foxx. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

