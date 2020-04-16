Will Cannes and Venice Film Festival collaborate to hold a joint event in September?

Various filmmakers across the world look forward to showcasing their content at the highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival every year. This year too, the things were going as planned till the organisers decided to delay the event amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. While the organisers were initially hoping to hold the event in June or beginning of July, the planning went south when the French authorities banned all public gatherings till the middle of July, in order to save people from contracting the deadly virus.

Ever since it was reported that the festival was delayed because of COVID-19, fans worried that the event might not take place this year. According to the latest report by Variety, Festival Chief Thierry Fremaux said that the organisers are still trying to figure out a way to hold the event this year. Fremaux also mentioned that he had been speaking with Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera about doing something together. This might mean that for the first time in history, Cannes and Venice film festivals might organise a joint event.

He also stated that there is one possibility that he would never explore – going digital with the festival. “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form. Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad,” Fremaux said. There is still a possibility that the festival could take place in the fall. This would mean that it would be organised September or October. However, it would be difficult to squeeze in the event because September is already packed with the Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals, and in October, the city of Cannes is scheduled to host Mipcom, a popular annual trade show.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: Why Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's The King: Eternal Monarch should be on your list this weekend

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×