Will Cannes Film Festival 2024 Be Affected By Me Too Movement? Here's What Report Suggests

Amidst global unrest caused by genocides, protests, boycotts, and war, the Cannes Film Festival sets off with a backdrop of the Me Too movement burgeoning in France.

Rumors entail a large number of directors and celebs who are sex offenders who have been invited to the film festival this year. Apparently, there's a secret list comprising the names of the famous men accused of violence against women.

Me Too at Cannes Film Festival 2024: Judith Godreche is fighting for a revolution

French director Judith Godreche is set to talk about abused women and name the offenders according to reports. Earlier this year Godrèche came forward accusing filmmakers Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexual assault. The allegations of her being abused by the men during her teenage years were vehemently denied by the two. This has enraged the public as the refusal to take accountability and added fuel to systemic abuse.

She will be presenting her latest short film titled Moi Aussi which is about the Me Too movement. The movie contains testimonials from several survivors of sexual abuse. The film, which draws from numerous women's testimonies, also graphically illustrates that sexual harassment is a problem not only in the movie industry but also in society. Ahead of the film festival, Godreche said in an interview, "I'm just fighting for some sort of change. It is called a revolution."

French newspaper Le Figaro ignited a wildfire of speculations in the country's film industry regarding the impact of the Me Too movement on the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The article titled, #MeToo: Anxiety Grips Cannes Film Festival reports that multiple prolific French stars, directors, and producers might face public Me Too accusations very soon.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 is set to get rid of any red flags once and for all

At an event prior to this year's festival, Thierry Fremaux spoke on behalf of France that conversations surrounding a potential bombshell report on more Me Too claims being worked for Cannes and such polemics do not concern them.

Fremaux and Cannes president Iris Knobloch strive to ensure the 77th edition avoids controversies like last year’s backlash over the selection of Johnny Depp's movie Jeanne du Barry. Fremaux insists that for movie selections, decisions made by the selection committee are guided by the artistic criteria rather than concerns related to Me Too.

In order to contain accusations of sexual harassment at Cannes, there may be moves such as taking films out of competition or barring alleged offenders from walking down the red carpet. Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival has reportedly involved a PR firm to manage its reputation ahead of any issue.

