Will Cardi B and Offset work on their differences after cheating accusation? DEETS here

It seems that tension is high between Cardi B and Offset after the recent public dispute. Earlier this week, Offset accused his wife Cardi B of cheating on him. Meanwhile the WAP rapper has denied these accusations in her own style.

Now, fans have been wondering whether Cardi B and Offset can pull through this drama. Here is everything to know about the same.

Cardi B and Offset after cheating accusations

After the very public dispute between Cardi B and Offset earlier this week, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the married rappers will get through this feud. The source said, “They're just having a little quarrel. They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do.”

Cardi B and Offset’s reps have not yet commented on the situation. This is not the first time that they are faced with cheating allegations. Previously in 2018, Offset was caught cheating after his video with multiple women in bed went viral. Cardi B said that she will work on her relationship.

Cardi B and Offset public dispute

In his deleted Instagram story Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him. He wrote, “My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come.”

The WAP rapper addressed Offset on the Twitter Space conversation and said, “Addressing Offset, Cardi B said, “Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can't be serious. Going crazy over a f***ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f**k. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna mother***ing say.” She added, “Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can't be serious. Don't play, mother***er. Got me looking f***ing crazy and s*** for no reason. Anyways, I'm out. Y'all know what it is.” Cardi B also sang the first verse of ‘I Should Have Cheated’ by Keyshia Cole.

