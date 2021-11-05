Will Cardi B officiate Kal Penn's wedding with fiancé Josh? Here's what we know

Cardi B Kal Penn
Cardi B agrees to officiate Kal Penn's wedding.
In a rather surprising turn of events, rapper Cardi B has agreed to officiate Kal Penn's wedding with his fiancé Josh! In an adorable Twitter exchange, it seems like the actor has already booked the WAP rapper to officiate his wedding and the latter is more than elated to do so.

Taking to Twitter, Kal Penn told his followers that Cardi B was in his flight but he refrained from calling her. However, Penn revealed that he dreamed of Cardi B officiating his wedding which was being held on the plane itself. "Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he tweeted.

The rapper retweeted Penn's post and revealed that she has been licensed to do so and asked Penn to let her know if she has to officiate. An excited Penn replied, "You’re the best," adding that he didn't greet her in the plane because her 'do not disturb' light was on. "But holy s**t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!" Penn enthusiastically commented. Cardi B quickly tweeted, "I'm down I'll get my suit."

Take a look at Kal Penn and Cardi B's Twitter exchange:

In other news, Kal Penn has recently shared the news of getting engaged to his long-term boyfriend Josh and opened up about their relationship in his new book You Can't Be Serious. Penn's revelations about his family and fiance marked the first time that the actor opened up on his relationship publicly.

Credits: Kal Penn Twitter / Cardi B Twitter,GETTY IMAGES


