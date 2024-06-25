Will Carmy And Sydney Get A Romantic Arc On The Bear Season 3? Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri Have THIS To Say

Stoves are heating up and fans are excited to witness the third season of The Bear! Season 3 would be launching Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) back onto our screens as he and the team do what it takes to promote their restaurant to the highest level while also battling to stay in business. Moreover, fans have speculated and discussed throughout the series' run about a slow-burn love story between White's character and Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, who make a great team in the kitchen.

When questioned by The Hollywood Reporter if The Bear's creative team had considered adding a romantic angle to their story, both actors responded with a quick and concise “no.” White further clarified, saying, “There is no talk in the rooms about any romantic implication.” The stars confirmed that they won't be dating anytime soon but will be working together closely.

What will happen in The Bear season 3?

In season 3, it's all eyes on The Bear, with Carmy played by Jeremy Allen White, Sydney, Richie, and co-determined to make their fine dining venture a success. "It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business," reads the synopsis, which further adds, "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

The synopsis continues: "Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

However, The Bear Season 3 is set to have 10 half-hour episodes in total and they will be available to watch on June 27, 2024, on Disney Plus.

All about The Bear Season 3 cast

We also hope to see Edwin Lee Gibson return as Ebraheim, although there's no word on his involvement, and we'd wish to see Jon Bernthal feature in flashback form as Carmy's brother, Mikey. In addition, the main cast members from the show's acclaimed first two seasons are back in place, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, and Matty Matheson.

Meanwhile, fans can anticipate Ayo Edebiri's directorial debut in episode 6 of season 3 and witness the interesting cast navigate their goals through drama, stress, and fun to ultimately have the perfect meal and restaurant in place.

