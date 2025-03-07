Will Charli XCX Join Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Movie? Find Here
The Pop Star in Talks for a Key Role in Netflix’s Fantasy Adaptation.
Charli XCX might be making the leap from the stage to the big screen in one of Netflix’s most anticipated projects. The Grammy-winning singer is reportedly in discussions for a major role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptation.
Sources reveal that Charli XCX is among the top choices for a key character in the fantasy epic. While details remain under wraps, early reports suggest she could potentially portray Jadis, the formidable White Witch. Talks have been ongoing, though no deal has been finalized yet.
Netflix first announced plans to develop new Narnia films and series in 2018, later bringing Gerwig on board in 2020 to direct. While the project remains in early stages, it has been confirmed that the film will receive an exclusive two-week IMAX theatrical release in November 2026 before landing on the streaming platform.
This potential casting marks an exciting new chapter in Charli XCX’s career. Following the massive success of Barbie—Gerwig’s highest-grossing film to date at $1.44 billion—Charli’s song Speed Drive was featured on the soundtrack alongside Billie Eilish and Finneas’ Oscar-winning track.
In addition to her music accolades, Charli XCX has been building her film portfolio. She has already secured roles in Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, and Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, solidifying her place in the film industry.
With Netflix’s Narnia project still in development, fans will have to wait and see whether Charli XCX officially joins the cast. If she lands the role, it could mark a major moment in her transition to acting. Stay tuned for updates as this magical casting decision unfolds.