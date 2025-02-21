Will Charlie Cox Reprise His Role of Daredevil in the Upcoming Avengers Movie? Find Out As Actor Addresses the Rumors

Charlie Cox is clearing up the air on whether he will debut as Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday. In December, the actor dropped a post of himself on social media prepping for the role of superhero that he is set to play in the new MCU series.

With the post, the owners of the gym where Cox had been training for the character announced that he was to appear in the next Avengers movie.

Addressing the rumors, Cox shared with Entertainment Weekly that he was prepping for the appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

He said, “I was there for Christmas with my family. And on the last day, they asked if they could take a picture with me, which we did.” Cox further added, “I had said to them, ‘I’m getting ready to play Daredevil,’ ’cause I am! I’m getting ready to play Daredevil in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.”

Further in the interview, Cox revealed, “Sometimes people who aren’t really in the [entertainment] world, they don’t understand the terminology or whatever, but for some reason, they posted that and they put ‘getting ready for his role in the Avengers,’ which is not true.”

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again is one of the highly anticipated shows of the year, with Cox returning in his suit. The teaser of the series has also dropped a hint about the entry of the White Tiger.

The actor added in the conversation that he felt terrible about the confusion and confirmed that he will only revive the character in the Marvel show.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4, on Disney+.