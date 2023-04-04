Will Chris Evans return to Captain America? Here's what the Marvel actor has to say

Chris Evans may have said goodbye to his iconic Steve Rogers character in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor recently hinted at a potential comeback in the upcoming Multiverse Saga of the MCU. However, there's a problem.

In a recent conversation with Chris Evans at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, he said, “God, it’s tough. Look, I love that role deeply, it means so much to me.” He further added, “Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very very precious about it.”

Steve Rogers was last spotted by fans in Avengers: Endgame, where he traveled back in time to return the Infinity Stones and stayed behind to live a complete life with Peggy Carter. An older Steve gave his friend Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, the shield in the closing scene of the movie. Since no one saw Steve Rogers die, Mackie previously asserted that Steve Rogers is still living in the world of MCU.

Will Chris reprise his role in Captain America 4?

It is still unknown if Evans will reprise his part in Captain America 4 or the following two Avengers films, despite rumors to the contrary. Evans is presently working hard on several new projects, such as the action-romance "Ghosted'' on Apple TV and the Dwayne Johnson–Evans Christmas movie Red One on Prime Video. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Captain America 4, which is scheduled to reach theaters on May 3, 2024, whether or not Evans reprises his role as Steve Rogers.