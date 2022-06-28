Will Chris Hemsworth quit the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth is a long way from retiring his thunderous hammer. When the Thor actor previously said in an interview that Thor: Love and Thunder "might be [his] last Marvel movie," fans were worried about the future of their beloved character. Although, in a recent chat with Deadline, as per Comicbook, Hemsworth had some good news for the franchise fans.

After the happenings of Avengers: End Game, the God of Thunder joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on their space adventures. With the newest Thor sequel inching closer to release, fans are ecstatic to see the strongest avenger back in action as he crosses paths with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Hemsworth who has been in 8 Marvel movies hinted at a short-lived retirement from the role. On the red carpet of Thor 4's premiere, Hemsworth shared, "I'll do it until someone says get off the stage," on being asked about the future of his character in the MCU. He also added, "I love [playing Thor]."

However, in a sit-down, Hemsworth earlier opened up about being bored of the character until Taika Waititi jumped on the franchise and remodelled the dark vibe of the godly superhero in Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth told the outlet, "There's an adolescent quality to him, a sense of adventure. And a sort of fun immaturity," as he lauded Waititi's directorial prowess. He continued, "[Working with Waititi], it's something different each time, something fresh. And he's a dear friend. He has the same sort of immature quality I was talking about. In the best way possible."

