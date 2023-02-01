Will Chris Pratt play Shazam after Zachary Levi's alleged firing by James Gunn over a controversial remark?

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took command of the studio, there have been many movements and layoffs that have rattled the foundation of the DCEU community. One of the most popular rumours circulating was that Shazam actor Zachary Levi was sacked for his controversial remark about Pfizer. Fans now believe Chris Pratt will take his place.

Recent remarks made by Zachary Levi on the Pfizer vaccine sparked debate. When he posted a tweet on his Twitter account expressing distrust, the world was perplexed as to whether he was anti-vax. The fire's intensity increased as a result of the talk and it also reached the DCU doors. It was said that James Gunn took this seriously and considered terminating the Shazam actor in order to protect his label.