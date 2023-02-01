Will Chris Pratt play Shazam after Zachary Levi's alleged firing by James Gunn over a controversial remark?
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took command of the studio, there have been many movements and layoffs that have rattled the foundation of the DCEU community. One of the most popular rumours circulating was that Shazam actor Zachary Levi was sacked for his controversial remark about Pfizer. Fans now believe Chris Pratt will take his place.
Recent remarks made by Zachary Levi on the Pfizer vaccine sparked debate. When he posted a tweet on his Twitter account expressing distrust, the world was perplexed as to whether he was anti-vax. The fire's intensity increased as a result of the talk and it also reached the DCU doors. It was said that James Gunn took this seriously and considered terminating the Shazam actor in order to protect his label.
Zachary Levi's controversy has caused quite a stir on Twitter. The star of "Fury of the Gods" received a lot of criticism for his remarks against Pfizer which got the folks talking—constructing a conspiracy theory that connects multiple dots that may or may not even be there. He may simply be criticizing Big Pharma, or he may be anti-vaccine, but his viewpoint cost him the most important role of his career.
It has been reportedly announced that Chris Pratt will undoubtedly be a part of the DC Universe, even if there is no confirmation of this. James Gunn will definitely make an effort to do this, as the two created a hugely popular Marvel franchise with Guardians of the Galaxy, so the reunion will also be well received by the fans and the DC community members.
