Will Chris Pratt return as Star Lord sans James Gunn? Actor REACTS

Marvel Studios and director James Gunn amicably ended their association after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hit the theatres recently. The filmmaker has joined the DC Studios and is now set to helm the most-awaited superhero film, Superman: Legacy. After James Gunn's exit from Marvel Studios, some of his cast members from the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, also confirmed their exit from Marvel. However, Chris Pratt, who played the role of Star Lord in the franchise, has different plans.

Chris Pratt is not exiting Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, Chris Pratt confirmed that he intends to continue with Marvel Studios. According to the famous actor, he will continue playing the role of Star Lord in Marvel films, until the studio honours what James Gunn started. However, Pratt admitted that it would be 'strange' to continue Star Lord's story, without James Gunn.

"It would be strange to continue the story without James. He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found Peter Quill’s voice together; without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen," stated Chris Pratt in his interview. "So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character," he added.

"I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes," the actor concluded.

Chris Pratt as Star Lord in other Marvel films

Apart from the James Gunn films, Chris Pratt has appeared as Star Lord in a couple of other Marvel films which were helmed by different filmmakers. He played the role of Star Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi.

