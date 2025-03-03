Will Chris Rock Return to Host Oscars Ever Again? Actor Says He ‘Lives in Forgiveness’ 3 Years After Will Smith Slapgate

Chris Rock opens up about the slapgate incident with Will Smith, 3 years after the incident took place. During his media conversation at the Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actor-comedian responded to whether he will return to take the center stage at the Academy Awards following the controversial joke he cracked on Smith’s estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While sitting down with the media portal, Rock shared that he has been living in forgiveness. The comedian shared, “This is what I would say: the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive.” He further added, “And not just people; you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”

Following the incident, the Hitch star faced a 10-year ban from the Oscar ceremonies. Moreover, he also sent out a public apology to Rock after slapping him on the Academy Awards’ stage.

Meanwhile, the Madagascar star went on to note, “I live in forgiveness.” He continued, “True love starts at forgiveness.”

As for the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards, Conan O’Brien took over the stage, entertaining and cracking jokes for the audience. Praising the talk show host, Rock said, “I thought it was amazing, incredible. They should let him host every year.”

In his hilarious banters, O’Brien called out Adam Sandler for showing up at the ceremony in his gym shorts and a hoodie. Playing along with the host of the night, the Murder Mystery star too joked that no one had noticed his outfit until he pointed it out.

Advertisement

The Oscar Awards 2025 took place at the Dolby Theaters on March 2.