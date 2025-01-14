Will Christina In The Country Return For A Third Season? Learn Here
While the audience eagerly awaits a third outing of the highly acclaimed renovation series Christina in the Country, its star, Christina Haack, recently opened up about the possibilities.
Shedding light on the third and highly anticipated season of Christina in the Country, the star mentioned that the Season 2 finale would mark the conclusion of the show.
The HGTV star recently spilled the tea on the January 10, 2025, episode of SiriusXM’s The Jeff Lewis Show, stating, “That’s over. That was two seasons.”
For those who may not know, Christina in the Country first premiered back in 2023 with six episodes. Then, last year, the series returned with six more episodes in Season 2, which aired in the fall of 2024.
The series in question showcases Christina Haack flaunting her interior design skills on a farm in Tennessee. On the show, viewers can see Haack starring alongside her then-husband, Josh Hall.
Meanwhile, according to TV Insider, Christina Haack has confirmed that she will soon be selling her Tennessee home. However, her husband, Josh Hall, had previously taken legal action against her in an attempt to block the sale of the property, as he is still living at the stated location. This development comes after the couple filed for divorce in July 2024.
A report by the outlet also suggests that Christina Haack has now returned to her primary residence in California.
For those unfamiliar, Haack purchased the 23-acre Tennessee farm, located just outside Nashville, back in 2021.
