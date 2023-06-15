Will Christopher Nolan make a comeback to DC Universe after alleged fallout with Warner Bros? Find out

Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio has been going through a rough patch lately, owing to the mixed responses and lukewarm box office performances of some of its recent projects. But this has not prevented the studio from actively expanding its horizons with more ambitious projects, especially its much-loved DC Universe. The production banner is now set for a grand game with some back-to-back releases including the DCU project The Flash, Margot Robbie starring Barbie, Timothee Chalamet's Dune: Part Two, and much more.

Will Christopher Nolan make a comeback to DC Universe?

In their recent interview with Variety, the Warner Bros co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy opened up about the studio's alleged fallout with celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, which reportedly happened during the making of his acclaimed film Tenet. For the unversed, Nolan had helped the studio revive its DC Universe with the highly popular Dark Knight trilogy, which reimagined the story of the famous DC superhero Batman. However, the director's bond with the studio was strained after Warner Media announced its streaming service with unreasonable 'deals' that upset most of the actors and filmmakers.

Christopher Nolan bid goodbye to Warner Bros after the release of his acclaimed film Tenet and decided to team up with Universal Studios for his upcoming ambitious project, Oppenheimer. However, the Warner Bros team is still hopeful that they will be able to reunite with Nolan someday, and expressed the same in their latest interview with Variety. The director, however, has not expressed interest in reuniting with the studio, so far.

Warner Bros CEOs about joining hands with Nolan again

In their chat with Variety, Warner Bros CEOs suggest that they are hoping to get Christopher Nolan back, very soon. "We’re hoping to get Nolan back. I think there’s a world, stated Michael De Luca. Film fanatics are now believing that the cold war between Nolan and the studio is coming to an end, after it was reported that the director opted for Warners Studio for the post-productions works of Oppenheimer, his upcoming film.

