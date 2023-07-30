Will Cillian Murphy join Marvel to play THIS famous MCU villain? Oppenheimer actor reacts

Cillian Murphy, the versatile actor is finally getting all the love and recognition from the audiences for his stellar performance in Oppenheimer. The talented acted played theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb, in the c directorial. As expected, the audiences are simply blown away by Cillian Murphy's excellent portrayal of the real-life character and believe that he will win all awards and accolades this year. Meanwhile, the talented actor is now set to move on to his next project.

Will Cillian Murphy play MCU villain Doctor Doom?

Recently, Cillian Murphy appeared in the highly famous Happy Sad Confused podcast and spoke extensively about his experiences working with Christopher Nolan once again, in Oppenheimer. The actor, who is yet to sign his next project, also opened up about his career plans. Interestingly, Murphy finally addressed the rumors about him joining MCU to play a supervillain.

For the unversed, recently it was speculated that Cillian Murphy might join Marvel Studios to play supervillain Doctor Doom, in an upcoming MCU film. When the actor was asked if he would like to play the character, he replied that everything depends on the script. However, Cillian Murphy added that he is open to the opportunity if the script is exciting. "It's always about the script... You never know. This business is so unpredictable and wild... You never know what’s gonna turn up," said the Oppenheimer actor.

Cillian Murphy's role in The Dark Knight trilogy

As you may know, Cillian Murphy is not new to supervillain roles. The talented actor has earlier played the famous antagonist Scarecrow aka Dr. Jonathan Crane in The Dark Knight trilogy. He appeared as Scarecrow for the first time in Batman Begins, which marked his first collaboration with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan. Later, he reprised the role in the other two installments in the trilogy. Murphy's performance in the trilogy was widely appreciated by both DC fans and cine-goers.

However, the actor initially auditioned to play the protagonist Batman aka Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's trilogy. Even though Nolan was highly impressed with his acting skills, the role eventually went to Christian Bale. Instead, the director offered the role of Scarecrow to Cillian Murphy, and it is the character that finally put him on the map.