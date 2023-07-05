Will Cillian Murphy sign the viral Barbie x Oppenheimer t-shirt? Margot Robbie hopes so

The internet is abuzz with a viral t-shirt that has caught the attention of both Barbie and Oppenheimer fans. Featuring a remarkable face split design of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, the t-shirt has gained popularity among supporters of both upcoming movies. During a fan event in Sydney, Robbie had the chance to meet the fan who created the t-shirt and eagerly signed her side of the design. However, she took it a step further and expressed her hope that the fan would also meet Murphy and obtain his signature on the other side.

Margot Robbie's response to the fan's t-shirt

Robbie was delighted to encounter the fan wearing the viral Barbie x Oppenheimer t-shirt and took the opportunity to appreciate the creative design. She enthusiastically signed her side of the t-shirt, acknowledging the clever concept. Robbie expressed her wish for the fan to have a chance to meet Cillian Murphy and complete the t-shirt by getting his autograph on the opposite side.

The details of the Barbie x Oppenheimer t-shirt

The t-shirt causing a sensation features a custom graphic that seamlessly blends Robbie's portrayal of Barbie, complete with a cowboy hat, with Murphy's character in Oppenheimer, also sporting a hat. This unique design captures the essence of both films and has resonated with fans eagerly anticipating their respective releases. The t-shirt is available for purchase on Teepublic, and it is just one of many creations by devoted fans showing their support for Barbie and Oppenheimer, both set to hit theaters on July 21.

As Margot Robbie embraces the viral Barbie x Oppenheimer t-shirt and personally signs her side, fans are left excited and hopeful for the fan's opportunity to complete the unique piece with Cillian Murphy's autograph. The t-shirt serves as a symbol of the anticipation surrounding both movies and the enthusiasm of supporters who eagerly await their release.

