Will Cillian Murphy's Son Make His Debut Alongside Jenna Ortega? Here's What We Know

Like a father, like a son! Cillian Murphy has a son who is a total lookalike. 16-year-old Aran is all set for slipping into complex layered roles, just like his father. The little man will realise how the world of Hollywood functions. As a proud father prepares for his son’s success, who are the co-stars and other details? Find it inside.

Details about Aran’s debut film?

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy shares THIS trick to calm down and focus on work: 'I can’t be in that dark place all the time'

Aran is making his big screen debut with Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Clara and Sun, based on the New York Times Bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro. The 16-year-old has landed his dream role alongside Jenna Ortega, also known for her works in Wednesday and Scream. Amy Adams and others are also part of the A-list cast. This will surely be a huge moment for Cillian’s son, especially after his dad won the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the Oscars.

Release dates and more about Taika Waititi’s Clara and Sun

While there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the release date, reports suggest Mia Tharia will play the role of Josie, a neighbor, while Jenna Ortega will be Lady Klara. Dahvi Waller has been roped as the screenwriter for Clara and Sun which is touted to be a sci-fi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aran who recently appeared at the Golden Globes, has interesting projects lined up in the coming months. The young actor will be seen in the film LOLA and the Hamnet stage production. As Murphy’s elder son also takes to music, it is good to see a diverse spectrum of talent unfolding.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘Nothing is reductive’: When Cillian Murphy opened up about challenges of bringing his Peaky Blinders character to life