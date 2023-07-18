Will Daniel Craig play the role of Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy? Director James Gunn reacts to rumors

Superman Legacy, the upcoming superhero project produced by the legendary DC Studios has been making headlines lately with the various speculations on its star cast. The movie, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker James Gunn, is set to present a revamped version of Superman's origin story, with a fresh new cast and major altercations in its plot. As reported earlier, talented actor David Corenswet has been roped in to play the titular character Superman in the film, which features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Daniel Craig to play Lux Luthor in Superman Legacy?

Recently, it was rumored that the celebrated Hollywood actor Daniel Craig is set to play the lead antagonist in Superman Legacy. According to the grapevine, the James Bond star was said to be finalised to play supervillain Lex Luthor in the David Corenswet starrer. The rumors about Craig's addition to the highly anticipated film left both DC fans and admirers of Daniel Craig across the globe highly excited. However, director James Gunn has now put an end to the ongoing speculations.

The celebrated filmmaker, who is highly active on social media, reacted to the reports on Craig's addition to the Superman Legacy cast. The director rubbished the reports by commenting on a post shared by Giant Freakin' Robot aka GFR, which claimed that the James Bond actor is indeed playing Lex Luthor in the much-awaited film, according to the 'trusted' sources. 'That is not true', commented director Gunn on the Threads post, finally putting the rumors to rest.

David Corenswet's Superman to lock horns with The Authority

As reported recently, the new revamped installment of the famous DCU franchise will feature its leading man Clark Kent aka Superman, played by David Corenswet as a young superhero who is in his mid-20s and discovering his powers. The movie, which is touted to be a 'workplace origin story' will feature some of the famous DC meta-humans including Green Lantern and Hawkgirl in the pivotal roles. If the reports are believed, The Authority, the famous DC superhero team, will lock horns with Corenswet's Superman in the upcoming James Gunn directorial.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: David Corenswet aka Clark Kent to lock horns with The Authority in James Gunn's film?