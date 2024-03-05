Will Denis Villeneuve Release Deleted Scenes From Dune: Part Two? Director Reveals

Dune: Part Two, released on March 1, continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides and his journey into the heart of the desert planet Arrakis. Building upon the intricate world crafted by Frank Herbert, the film delves deeper into political intrigue, mystical prophecy, and the struggle for control of the most valuable substance in the universe, spice melange. With breathtaking visuals and compelling performances, Dune: Part Two immerses audiences in a richly detailed universe where power, betrayal, and destiny collide in an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Will Denis Villeneuve release deleted scenes from Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve recently revealed that a nearly three-hour-long blockbuster could have been longer as it has some additional footage. However, he stated that any cut scenes will remain unseen by the public. He told Collider when asked if he would release the deleted scenes from the movie, “I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead. Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie … I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.”

He continued, “I’ve made movies in my life that were 75 minutes, and this one is two hours, 45 [minutes], I think, something like that. It’s not the runtime; it’s about the storytelling, and I felt that I wanted to create a momentum. I wanted an energy in the movie that I was looking for that excited me, and I thought that was the perfect runtime … You can be bored by a five-minute movie.”

Villeneuve is among the directors, such as Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese, who usually decline to release deleted scenes.

Which actor was cut from Dune: Part Two?

One of the cast members from Dune: Part Two, Tim Blake Nelson, was apparently cut from the film in an unrevealed role. Nelson told Movieweb, “I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was. I’d leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time over there shooting it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there are no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can’t wait to do something else with him, and we certainly plan to do that.”

Despite his absence, fans are speculating about Nelson’s role in the Dune franchise, suggesting he might have been cast as Count Hasimir Fenring. This character, an assassin and adviser to the Emperor, holds significant importance in the future of the Dune series. With the film's successful opening weekend box office earnings, the possibility of a sequel seems promising. Should Warner Bros. greenlight another installment, fans anticipate Nelson's potential portrayal of Fenring, especially considering the character's expanded role in subsequent Dune books. In the meantime, audiences can look forward to seeing Nelson in his upcoming role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Surprisingly, it wasn't only Nelson who didn’t make it to Dune: Part Two. Stephen McKinley Henderson, who played the House Atreides Mentat Thufir Hawat in the film, was also nowhere to be seen. He was officially confirmed to be part of the cast when filming began in July 2022, however, Villeneuve revealed that this decision was made earlier.

In this regard, Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly, “One of the most painful choices for me on this one was [to not include] Thufir Hawat. He’s a character I absolutely love, but I decided right at the beginning that I was making a Bene Gesserit adaptation. That meant that Mentats are not as present as they should be, but it’s the nature of the adaptation.”

Thus, instead of portraying the character, the audience was left to assume Hawat died during the invasion.

Nevertheless, Villeneuve admitted to making Part Three based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah and is currently working on the script.

