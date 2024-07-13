Will Descendants: The Rise of Red Return With A Sequel? Here's What Kylie Cantrall Has To Say

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the film Descendants: The Rise of Red

The Descendants franchise has captivated audiences worldwide with its portrayal of the children of iconic Disney villains and its intricate plots. The latest installment, Descendants: The Rise of Red, continues this beloved tradition by introducing a new generation of villain kids and their daring exploits.

As fans eagerly watched the film, a twist ending left them wondering about the futures of Red, Chloe, and their friends. With this cliffhanger lingering, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: will there be a sequel? Here’s everything we know so far about the potential for a sequel.

New beginnings and time-travel adventures

Descendants: The Rise of Red introduces the next generation of Villain Kids. Among them are Red (Kylie Cantrall), the spirited daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming (Brandy and Paolo Montalban). The adventure kicks off when Red’s mother, the Queen of Hearts, plots to overthrow Auradon, endangering Cinderella's life.

To stop her plans, Red and Chloe embark on a daring quest using a magical pocket watch to travel back in time. Their mission is to alter the events that led the Queen of Hearts down the path of villainy. Along the way, they encounter the teenage versions of their parents, adding layers to their time-traveling escapade.

The cliffhanger ending that leaves us wanting more

Red and Chloe uncover that the pivotal event that led the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) down the path of villainy was a prank orchestrated by Uliana (Dara Reneé), the younger sister of Ursula, during the Castlecoming dance. Determined to alter this moment in history, they use their magical pocket watch to intervene. Returning to the present, they discover that their mission has indeed succeeded: the Queen of Hearts has transformed into a benevolent and compassionate ruler.

Despite the success, the movie ends on a cliffhanger. As everyone celebrates, Uma (China Anne McClain) warns that tampering with time can have dangerous consequences. “Getting what you want can be dangerous, especially when you mess with the fabric of time,” she says.

The cast’s excitement for a sequel

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping for a sequel. The stars of Descendants: The Rise of Red are just as excited about the possibility. Kylie Cantrall, who plays Red, told Entertainment Weekly that the story’s not over yet. There’s a lot that Red and Chloe have got to do and undo from the time travel of it all.

Rita Ora, who plays the Queen of Hearts, also expressed her eagerness to return. She claimed that she was 100 percent ready for another movie. Moreover, Malia Baker is keen to see Chloe’s character develop further, maybe even showing a bit of villainy herself.

What could happen next?

Kylie Cantrall also has ideas for Red’s future. She wants to explore more of Red’s relationship with her now-reformed mother and the dynamics with Chloe. “Now that they solved their issues and the Queen of Hearts is now sweet, I think that’ll be cool to explore,” she said. Moreover, Cantrall wants to even discover Red’s love interest.

Executive producer Suzanne Todd teases that more twists are in store. “There will be future good and evil turns for sure,” she added. Well, the future looks bright for the Descendants franchise. So, keep an eye out for updates, as the tale of Red and Chloe is far from finished.

You can watch Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+.

