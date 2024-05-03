Will Drake's Music Return To TikTok After UMG's New Deal? Here's What The New Agreement Says

Universal Music Group and TikTok have settled their months-long public dispute over artists' royalties from the platform on Wednesday, May 1. The new “multi-dimensional licensing agreement” stated that UMG artists like Drake, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga’s music will return to TikTok after the companies reached a mutual point on the standoff.

Both UMG and TikTok CEOs released official statements to mark the new chapter of their cooperative relationship in contrast to many accusations either company slammed onto each other around the end of January. Taylor Swift’s music returning to TikTok ahead of her new double album’s release was the first hint of resolution between UMG and TikTok.

UMG and Tiktok refurbish agreement after a long dispute

The new month brought in fascinating news about Universal Music Group returning its artists to TikTok after an ongoing public standoff between the companies. On Wednesday, May 1, UMG announced that its “global family of artists, songwriters, and labels will return their music” to the popular video-hosting platform, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispute that stemmed from UMG's demand for fair pay to its artists in the form of TikTok royalties took an optimistic turn ahead of Taylor Swift's new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department's release in April.

In a statement by Chairman and CEO of UMG, Sir Lucian Grainge said, “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry, and the welfare of the creative community. We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization.”

The agreement will mark the return of Taylor Swift, Drake, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and many more artists whose music had been pulled out from TikTok in “due course.” Similarly, TikTok CEO Shou Chew also noted in his official statement that they are “committed to working together” with UMG artists and songwriters and bolstering the TikTok community with growth and engagement.

What accusations were UMG and TikTok slammed with?

The buildup to Universal Music Group, the largest music label in the world’s contract expiry with TikTok was met with an open letter protesting against TikTok’s unfair ways of paying UMG artists. Ultimately, the music label threatened to remove all of its music from the Chinese-owned platform. Furthermore, UMG accused TikTok of “trying to build a music-based business without paying fair value for the music.”

In response, TikTok accused the music giant of prioritizing “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.” They also highlighted the platform’s significance as a tool for promoting many of UMG’s talents.

The music label later called out TikTok’s “woefully outdated view” on free promotion being a boon for artists and that demanding what was rightfully the artists' was deemed as “greed,” per Forbes.

According to the February 2024 report, UMG deduced that the majority of TikTok content relies on music whereas other platforms like YouTube and Spotify are exclusively music services. However, UMG’s compensation from TikTok is way lower than what the other platforms offer. Hence, a new royalty structure was long overdue.

