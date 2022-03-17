Will Dylan O'Brien ever take on a superhero role? Actor reveals amid Nightwing rumours

For years now fans of Dylan O'Brien have envisioned him in various superhero costumes from edits to fanfics, Dylan fans are all about him being a hero on screen. Famously known for his exceptional performances in Teen Wolf and Maze Runner, fans even rallied online for Dylan to be the next Spiderman in the new leg of the franchise.

During a chat with Hollywood Reporter, via Comicbook, Dylan was asked about the latest rumours about him taking on the role of Nightwing in the upcoming DC production. The actor disclosed that he had not been actively seeking out these roles as they are not exactly the route he wants to walk on at this point in his career. Dylan admitted, "In the way that I want to approach my career, I just don't think it would benefit what I want to do, nor do I think it's interesting to me."

Dylan went on to question, "Why can't I be disinterested in those things?" He elaborated that he simply was not intrigued by those characters and would much rather prefer to take his career in a different direction. On the other hand, the actor paradoxically mentioned that he is not opposed to doing those parts and added that he would "entertain everything."

However, Dylan noted, "But also, those things are a big life change as well. I don't think people think about that a lot. It's a really big commitment. So all that stuff goes into it." Dylan then remarked that he gets asked about being in a superhero movie constantly despite never being a part of one. Dylan continued, "Even when I answer honestly, everyone is like, 'Wow, watching Dylan lie about this is hilarious. He's obviously Nightwing.' And I'm just like, 'This is crazy.' So I have literally heard nothing about it. It's not a real thing. It's just funny how it all happens, and yes, it seems to only happen with these superhero things."

ALSO READ Dylan O’Brien explains why he chose not to be a part of Teen Wolf movie; Find out