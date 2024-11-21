Will Ed and Lorraine Warren Return? Vera Farmiga Sparks Speculation With Farewell Post
Vera Farmiga’s emotional farewell sparks speculation about Ed and Lorraine Warren’s future in The Conjuring franchise, as the fourth film wraps up production. READ
Vera Farmiga, known for her role as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring movies, has shared an emotional message that suggests she may be bidding farewell to the franchise. Her post comes as filming for the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, wraps up for co-star Patrick Wilson, who plays Ed Warren.
This week, Farmiga posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, sharing a photo of herself and Wilson in character as the Warrens on their wedding day. She reflected on their journey, writing: "Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren." She revealed that Wilson had finished filming his scenes, while she had "another 12 hours of laughter and insanity" left on set.
Calling their fictional partnership a "match made in heaven," Farmiga’s message struck a nostalgic and final tone. She described Wilson shaving off his signature sideburns and walking off set, which felt like a goodbye. Fans have speculated that this could mean neither she nor Wilson will appear in the upcoming Conjuring TV series.
When the show was announced in 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery hinted it would continue the story of the Warrens, leading many to believe the couple’s characters would transition to episodic storytelling. However, Farmiga’s words—describing this era as "a hell of an era"—leave fans uncertain.
Despite the ambiguity, the TV series appears to still be in development. HBO and Max executive Casey Bloys confirmed in June 2024 that the project was moving forward.
The Conjuring: Last Rites began filming in October and is scheduled to release on September 5, 2025. Whether Farmiga and Wilson’s involvement in the franchise truly ends with this film remains unclear, but fans are bracing for the possibility of a fresh direction for the series. For now, audiences can look forward to seeing the Warrens’ final big-screen adventure in the next installment of the iconic horror franchise.
