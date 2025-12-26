Will Eddie Munson Return as a Vampire in Stranger Things Season 5? Fan Theory Explained

As Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 arrives on Netflix, one fan theory continues to dominate social media and Reddit discussions: Will Eddie Munson return as a vampire in the final season? The answer, according to the creators, is NO. But the theory’s popularity shows just how deeply Eddie’s character still resonates with fans.

Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, was killed in Season 4 during a heroic stand against demobats in the Upside Down. Since then, fans have searched for clues suggesting his return, especially through the show’s long-standing use of Dungeons & Dragons mythology. The most common theory links Eddie to Kas the Bloody-Handed, a D&D character who becomes a vampire after betraying Vecna.

Despite the buzz, Stranger Things Season 5 offers no real evidence that Eddie survived or will return in any supernatural form.

Why fans thought Eddie Munson could return as a vampire

The vampire theory gained traction because Eddie was killed by bat-like creatures, and bats are closely associated with vampires in pop culture. Fans also pointed to Kas' lore as a possible twist the Duffer Brothers could adapt for the final season.

However, through both parts of Season 5, Eddie does not appear in flashbacks, hallucinations, or the Upside Down. His death is referenced mainly to support Dustin’s emotional journey, reinforcing the idea that Eddie’s story has already reached its conclusion.

Ross Duffer addressed the theory directly in early December 2025, saying, “There’s some wild theories, even for season 5. Eddie is not a vampire. I will say that much.” The statement was meant to shut down speculation, though it hasn’t fully stopped fan discussions.

Interestingly, Season 5 Part 2 does include a vampire reference, but it has nothing to do with Eddie Munson. In Episode 5, Kali tells Eleven that Dr. Kay repeatedly took her blood, leading her to think of the doctor as “a kind of vampire.” The term is used figuratively, not literally.

Dr. Kay was taking Kali’s blood to continue Dr. Brenner’s experiments, infusing pregnant women in hopes of recreating powers like Eleven’s. The show makes it clear that no actual vampires exist in this storyline.

