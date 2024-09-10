Will Elizabeth Olsen Ever Return as Scarlet Witch? Actress Says THIS

We all have loved the way Elizabeth Olsen’s character in the MCU evolved with time. Recently, during an interview, the Godzilla actress shed light on what she feels about her role in the superhero franchise and opened up talking about her experience of playing the Scarlet Witch.

Talking to FM104, Elizabeth Olsen stated that she loves to revisit her character, “when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well.”

Furthermore, she stated that the Marvel Studios seemed a bit lost while giving a proper direction to her character in the franchise.

While Olsen has been playing the role of Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch since 2015, the actress wishes to return but only “if there's a good way to use her.”

It was in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron that we saw Elizabeth Olsen for the first time being a part of the MCU. She was accompanied by the character of Quick Silver who also happened to be her onscreen brother, and was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Then with time, we saw a very brave and unexpected character development, as the character of Wanda eventually became strong and bold while also falling in love, with Paul Bettany’s Vision.

Her character was highly appreciated in the movies, Avengers: Infinity War as well as in Avengers: Endgame, following which came the first Disney+ series, WandaVision.

Here she was seen playing the role of mother, a superhero, a wife as well as a witch who had a whole town under her spell. Meanwhile, the character and the series were also appreciated a lot as they experimented with a number of styles panning across generations.

Soon came the second installment of Doctor Strange, where Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was seen as the antagonist.

While talking to Vanity Fair, in a previous interview, Olsen reflected how she was frustrated about how there had been no communication between the writers of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. Back then she even stated that her character ended up playing an almost similar character in both the projects, with not much development.

While there are no confirmed updates about Elizabeth Olsen returning to the MCU, you can catch her in the movie His Three Daughters.

His Three Daughters has been released in theaters on September 6, 2024, following which the movie will land on Netflix on September 20.

