Will Elizabeth Olsen Return as Scarlet Witch in Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars? Find Out Here

Elizabeth Olsen won our hearts every time she appeared on screen. Carrying one of the greatest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was recently asked if there was a chance we could see her grand portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, on screen again.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress from His Three Daughters shed light on what she is up to at present. Phase 6 is almost here, and people can't simply hold their eagerness to watch Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

With a lot of actors already confirmed to return, the outlet asked Elizabeth Olsen if she will be back as Scarlet Witch in any of the future Avengers movies, which are Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Wind River actress was asked this question as she is currently filming Panic Carefully in London, interestingly, which also happens to be a place where the next two Avengers movies are being worked on.

“No, I’m back [in the States]. I just finished (Panic Carefully). I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX (called Seven Sisters),” Elizabeth Olsen responded.

While the Kodachrome actress might have denied her involvement in the grand ensemble everyone is awaiting, this does not reduce the chances of her reprising the role of the Witch.

At the end of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, we all saw the Scarlet Witch dying—possibly—at her own temple. However, Marvel Studios cannot risk losing this character at a peak point when fans were highly intrigued with her and her storyline.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were announced during the San Diego Comic-Con held last year, with the Russo Brothers returning to direct both the entries and also welcoming back Robert Downey Jr. as the next big bad Dr. Doom.