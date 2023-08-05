Will Emily Blunt return for A Quiet Place 3? Actress sets her conditions straight

Emily Blunt, the star of the acclaimed A Quiet Place series, has one condition for returning to complete the trilogy. Let's delve into the details of what it would take for her to reprise her role in the third installment.

Emily Blunt's terms for her return

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emily Blunt revealed her one condition for participating in A Quiet Place Part III. She expressed that her interest lies in having John Krasinski back as the director and her co-star Cillian Murphy by her side once again. Blunt emphasized the importance of maintaining the core team that contributed to the series' success.

"Well, Cillian and I were having a chat with John about it last night. We were sitting on the rooftop, all together, drinking wine," Blunt shared. "I think it would have to be that we all do it together, I don't want it to be a different director if we did it again."

READ MORE: A Quiet Place Part II - Cast, Release Date, Review, Trailer, and other detials

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's potential return

Krasinski's involvement in the franchise goes beyond his acting skills. He directed the first movie and played a significant role in crafting its screenplay. In the sequel, Krasinski resumed his role as director, with a focus on the opening scenes, while Blunt's character took the lead. With his character's fate sealed in the first film, Part II explored Blunt's character's journey alongside the introduction of Cillian Murphy's character.

Paramount Pictures and John Krasinski have officially confirmed the third installment's production. While Emily Blunt's return remains uncertain, the studio seems committed to continuing the franchise's success.

Krasinski hinted at the possibility of expanding the series' mythology, leaving Easter eggs in Part II to fuel fan speculation. However, he remains cautious about confirming a third film outright, staying true to his Boston Catholic upbringing.

The success of A Quiet Place

The original A Quiet Place took the world by storm, earning praise from both audiences and critics. Directed by John Krasinski, who also starred alongside Blunt, the film's gripping storyline and masterful execution left fans hungry for more. This led to the development of A Quiet Place Part II, which continued the thrilling saga in 2021.

As the franchise gains momentum, Paramount Pictures announced a spin-off titled A Quiet Place: Day One, set to arrive in 2024. This new chapter promises to explore different characters' survival struggles in the same eerie world. Meanwhile, discussions about A Quiet Place Part III's release in 2025 have been making waves.

As fans eagerly anticipate A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024 and the future of the series in Part III, fans can't help but wonder whether Emily Blunt will heed the call to complete the trilogy. Her terms for returning alongside Krasinski and Murphy will undoubtedly have fans and viewers buzzing with excitement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Cillian Murphy mirrored real-life isolation situation just like his movie A Quiet Place 2?