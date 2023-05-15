Will Enrique Iglesias headline the Tecate Emblema music festival? Here's what we know

Enrique Iglesias, a popular star in Spanish music, dropped out of the Tecate Emblema music festival the day before his performance due to Pneumonia. Iglesias, a pop singer best known for songs like "Rhythm Divine," "Escape," and "Heartbeat," among other hits, was scheduled to perform as the opening act at the two-day music festival outside of Mexico City on Saturday.

The ‘Hero’ singer recently shared a post on his social media handle stating that his doctors have advised him to take "absolute rest." "Dear fans, much to my regret, it'll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane," He further added, "I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon.”

Later, it was announced by event’s organizers OCESA that a number of musicians would step in to take Enrique Iglesias's place. This includes performances by Belinda and Niki, The Chainsmokers, Melanie C, and One Republic. After singers like Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, and Lasso have impressed the crowd, Robbie Williams and KYGO will take the stage for Sunday's headlining performances.

Is Enrique Iglesias's ‘Final’ his last album?

The ‘Rhythm Divine’ singer has possibly hinted that his album ‘Final’ might be his last. The 48-year-old singer was due to perform live following the release of his album ‘Final’ (Vol 1) and before the release of its second part, Final (Vol 2), which the Spanish star has previously intimated that could be his last album. However, the concert has been canceled due to his illness.

“It might be my final album”, he said in a September 2021 Instagram conversation. He added, “For the past few months, I haven't been considering it at all. I've been contemplating it for the past couple years”. "Volumes 1 and 2 will be released, but they are the last. I have been considering this since 2015, and I believe that this is the proper time to release it at this point in my life”.

