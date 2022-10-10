Will Fawad Khan return for Season 2 of Iman Vellani's show Ms. Marvel? Actor has THIS to say

Fawad Khan , who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, revealed in an interview with Variety about his future in the MCU! For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor made his Hollywood debut in Ms. Marvel, playing Hasan, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandfather. Khan received tons of praise for his short, but memorable role (alongside Mehwish Hayat as Aisha, Kamala's great-grandmother), specifically with the Partition angle.

While talking about Ms. Marvel, Fawad Khan divulged that he's made great friends on the set, particularly with the producers. On whether he'd possibly reprise the role of Hasan in Ms. Marvel Season 2, the Kapoor & Sons star admitted that he's neither aware if there is a second season to the Disney+ series nor if his character will return to the MCU: "I think the track of the character has ended and sometimes the shortest and the simplest things in life are the sweetest. But I don't know what Disney would think what they want to do in the future."

We'd definitely love to see more of Fawad Khan in the MCU!

While Fawad Khan's MCU fate isn't yet known, one thing we do know for certain is that Ms. Marvel will be back! Iman Vellani will be reprising the role of Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan once again - alongside the rest of the Khan family - in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The beloved Goose, who was the scene-stealer in the first instalment, will also be returning in the highly-awaited, upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. Furthermore, Park Seo Joon and Zawe Ashton will be making their MCU debuts in The Marvels in undisclosed roles. The Marvels releases on July 28, 2023.

Fawad Khan's Upcoming Projects

Fawad Khan's latest outing The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is slated to release on October 13, also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. The action drama film, which is touted as the most expensive Pakistani movie to date, has been a long time coming and fans are especially excited to see the on-screen reunion of the popular Humsafar jodi; Fawad and Mahira, after more than a decade.

Alongside The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan has several other exciting projects in his pipeline; Neelofar, a love story between a writer and a blind woman, which also stars Mahira Khan. Co-produced by Fawad, the film releases on December 23, 2022. Khan also stars in Money Back Guarantee, alongside Wasim Akram, which is slated to release on April 21, 2023. There is also Zindagi's Barzakh, which will see the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star reunite with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sam Saeed.