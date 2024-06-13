Will Ferrell 'Embarrasses' Son Magnus By Pulling Prank On His Prom Day; Here's What He Did

Will Ferrell not only plays a funny man in movies; he is witty and humorous in real life as well, and a recent incident is proof of the same. The Land of the Lost star helped his son Magnus gather over 10 million views on a social media platform. How did he make it possible? Just through the things Ferrell is good at.

Will Ferrell pranks his son Magnus

Will Ferrell is not just an actor who makes us laugh while embarrassing his co-stars in movies such as The Other Guys or Get Hard, but he also happens to be a dad who knows exactly what could embarrass his kids. Recently, the Holmes & Watson star pulled out the ultimate practical joke on his oldest son, Magnus.

In a video that has been shared on the social media platform TikTok, which is attracting millions of views, Magnus has shared how his dad dressed up as a medieval lord and captioned, "To embarrass me at prom."

While this happens to be a video falling in the current trend, "rating things my dad has done," Magnus has rated Ferrell "10000/10."

The actor's son included a photo of his father in the costume to have his followers look at how embarrassing the moment was! The shared video on TikTok has attracted 19 million views, while the numbers are still being added up. While the fans have been laughing at the act that Ferrell pulled, some seemed shocked to know that he is a dad.

Advertisement

"This is how I find out Will Ferrell has a son," a follower commented on the video, while another comment read that the user is imagining “being yelled at by Will Ferrell."

Will Ferrell and his kids

For those who are shockingly introduced to Will Ferrell being a dad, here’s a bit about his personal life and journey of having kids.

Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, got married in the year 2000. Four years later, they welcomed their first son, Magnus, who is now 20 years old.

The Blades of Glory actor then welcomed another son in 2006, whom the couple named Mattias. In the year 2010, Ferrell and Paulin expanded their family with another member, a son named Axel.

He was born in 2010.

ALSO READ: 'Best Light Bulb Ever': Kevin Hart Reveals How Meaningful Chat With Wanda Sykes Helped Him During Past Homophobic Joke Controversy