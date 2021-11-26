Will Ferrell hilariously admits he 'turned down' the Sexiest Man Alive title to pass it on to Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell had a hilarious interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Shrink Next Door actors attempted to sing Tiny Dancer on stage with the show's host Jimmy Fallon, and also opened up on Rudd's latest Sexiest Man Alive win.

Will Ferrell jokingly revealed that he was offered the prestigious title by People but had to "turn it down." When asked about his title, Rudd played humble and said, "Don't believe everything you read," which made the audience laugh their hearts out. When host Jimmy Fallon said that "everyone loves Paul Rudd," Ferrell admitted to Rudd being a "great guy."

"And, I'm totally cool with it because I turned it down," Ferrell reacted. As Fallon said, "this is awkward," Paul nodded while agreeing to Ferrell and his apparent generosity! "I called Paul and said, 'I can't do it but something's coming your way," Ferrell hilariously reenacted their imaginary conversation.

After that, Rudd said he followed Ryan Reynolds' footsteps (reportedly recalling the Red Notice star's interviews after Rudd was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive) and "took it over" from Ferrell. Opening up further, Rudd explained how he "showed up for Will" as the Old School actor had apparently declined the title.

"All you good looking actors just do that for Will," Fallon chimed in, as the audience burst into laughter! "He bails on stuff," Fallon added as Will agreed to him. "I bail...I bail out all the time," Ferrell joked.

Rudd later said actors help Will because they love him!

