Will Ferrell Jokingly Tells Academy to "Suck It" After Will & Harper Oscar Snub
Will Ferrell Calls Out the Academy’s Documentary Branch on The Late Show.
Despite winning over audiences, Will Ferrell and Harper Steele’s Netflix documentary Will & Harper failed to land an Oscar nomination—leading Ferrell to take a hilariously direct jab at the Academy.
Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ferrell reacted to the snub with his signature comedic flair. After confirming Will & Harper didn’t make the cut, Colbert sympathized with a blunt “F— the Academy!” Ferrell took it a step further, specifically targeting the documentary branch, quipping, “What a bunch of losers… If you’re a member of the doc branch, suck it.”
The film had been shortlisted by the Academy in December but ultimately missed out on a nomination. Instead, the Best Documentary Feature Film category includes Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d’État, and Sugarcane.
Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Will & Harper follows Ferrell as he learns that his longtime friend and former SNL writer Harper Steele is transitioning. To navigate this life-changing moment, the two embark on a cross-country road trip, exploring friendship, identity, and America itself.
Ferrell and Steele first met during their SNL days and later co-wrote Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga(2020). Steele came out as a transgender woman in 2022, and their shared journey became the heart of Will & Harper.
After premiering at Sundance in January 2024, Netflix acquired Will & Harper in an eight-figure deal, reflecting its critical and commercial potential. While the Academy may have overlooked the film, its impact on audiences remains undeniable. Fans can catch the 97th Academy Awards live on March 2 at 4 PM PT on ABC.