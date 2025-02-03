Will Ferrell Reveals He Was Stunned by Nicole Kidman's Beauty Amid Shooting For THIS Movie: 'We Can't Even...'

Will Ferrell was in awe of Nicole Kidman’s beauty in Bewitched. In conversation with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the actor-comedian shared his experience of sharing the screen space with the Big Little Lies actress and how he forgot his lines as she came close to him.

While the duo acted, Colbert too had been on the sets as a writer of the scenes.

As the conversation between the talkshow host and Ferrell progressed, the former remembered one of the scenes from the movie, after which the actor went to the crew and told them great things about the actress.

Colbert said to the Elf Star, "You came over to us because when the scene started, and when Nora Ephron called action, we saw why Nicole Kidman was a movie star.”

The talkshow host further added, "Because the moment she called 'action,' she flipped some switches. She became the most alluring and beautiful woman—she's a beautiful woman, but something preternatural happened, and we did the scene, and all of us are in, like, a fever of desire for the character that she's playing."

In the movie, Kidman played the role of Samantha, a witch, while Ferrell portrayed the character Jack Wyatt.

The movie was directed by Nora Ephron and is available to stream on Prime Video.