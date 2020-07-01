Will Ferrell reveals how acting helped to bring him and Viveca Paulin back together

Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin have the sweetest love story of how acting brought them back together as a couple. The pair now has three children together, and they have also acted opposite one another on the big screen. Read on to know how they met.

Will Ferrell's most recent comic role is as an Icelandic singer named Lars Erickssong in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, but if it wasn't for his Swedish wife Viveca Paulin and her family introducing him to Eurovision contest, we likely wouldn't have the movie at all. Ferrell and Paulin met at a Los Angeles acting class in 1995 and began dating, but their romance was cut short when Ferrell was called to New York to become a member of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian told Elle Magazine that he was dating someone else by the time he made his SNL debut, but he continued to talk with Paulin on the phone. “For me, Viv was the one that got away,” the comedian said. He even shared how sure he was about Viveca after only a few dates “I just told my uncle that I’m going to marry her one day!”

During an SNL hiatus five years later, the couple reconnected and eventually got married in August 2000. They now have three sons: Magnus, 14, Mattias, 11, and Axel, 8. While Viveca is more well-known for her career as an art auctioneer, she can be seen as Porsche Girl in A Night at the Roxbury, the voice of the Auctioneer in Ralph Breaks the Internet and as Annika Bjornberg on Younger.

As for what Will loves the most about Viveca, Ferrell has said that he values Paulin’s sense of humour, and that in many ways, he finds her more comedic than himself. “What I love most about Viv is very simple. She totally got my sense of humour. I sent her flowers every day for a week with a card like, ‘You’re the fifth-prettiest woman in the office.’ She loved it. We had a shorthand with each other.” Ferrell has also described Paulin as being “funny in her own way.”

