Will Fifth Harmony Ever Reunite? Here's What Normani Has To Say

Songs of Fifth Harmony continues to be a reckoning force in the industry despite their members splitting up their paths in 2018 to pursue their individual musical careers. The group was conceived in 2012, initially comprising five members, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello. Cabello eventually left the group in December 2016, and later the remaining members of the group decided to take an indefinite hiatus in 2018.

During their time together the group delivered multiple hits like Work from Home, Worth It, and many more. Despite their split, fans of the girl group are hoping their best for a possible reunion. However, their hopes might be shattered as Normani addressed the group’s reunion in her latest interview.

Normani on the reunion of Fifth Harmony

The rumors around the reunion of Fifth Harmony fired up when Ally Brooke teased a possible reunion of the group last year during her interview with E! News, sharing with her fans that the group "may be working on something", teasing further that the mystery project might be released "sooner than we'd think."

Addressing the rumors surrounding the band’s reunion, Normani revealed in her interview with Billboard that as per her knowledge, no planning or discussion for a reunion had been underway. But fans should not lose hope as the singer emphasized that there might be a possibility of a reunion in the near future, marking that the reunion would mean a very special moment for all the members.

"I don’t know. Not to my knowledge. But I definitely see that being a possibility in the future. That would be a special moment for sure,” Normani commented.

Ally Brooke revealed that the band members are slowly reuniting

After making the fanbase go crazy with her remarks, Brooke later stated on her X (formerly Twitter) account that she is overwhelmed with the interest among fans regarding her girl group. Adding further Brooke clarified that there is no official reunion happening at that moment but the members of the group are surely getting close with each other once again in an empowering and nurturing manner.

“I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way,” she wrote.

Well, it seems like the reunion of Fifth Harmony is surely not happening at the moment but the positive statements of both the group members highlight the optimistic nature towards a possible reunion, raising the hopes for fans high.

