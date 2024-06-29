Will Forte Joins Tina Fey’s Upcoming Netflix Comedy The Four Seasons Cast Alongside Steve Carell, Colman Domingo And More

The Saturday Night alum joins the star-studded cast of The Four Seasons!

Comedian-writer Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are the show’s co-creators and executive producers, and Fey is also starring. The series will be based on the Alan Alda-helmed 1981 feature film of the same name, starring Carol Burnett!

Forte, 54, was last seen in Netflix’s thriller series Bodkin. His credits include Saturday Night Live, Last Man on Earth, Sweet Tooth, and MacGruber. The actor-comedian has joined the cast alongside fellow comedic actor Steve Carell, who recently voiced a character in John Krasinski’s animated feature film IF. Apart from The Office, the actor is known for voicing Gru from the Despicable Me film series.

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo will also star in the show along with Reno 911 actress Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen, who starred in the critically acclaimed Les Miserables: The Broadway Musical.

It’s a Universal Television production supported by Fey’s Little Stranger production company. Apart from the Mean Girls actress, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond are also executive producers on the show.

What will The Four Seasons be about?

The series has received an eight-episode order from Netflix and will begin production later this year. The Four Seasons is based on Alan Alda’s film, about three married couples who go on a couple’s trip every year in each season.

However, the dynamic changes when one of the husbands leaves his wife and brings his new younger girlfriend on these trips, engineered to generate laughter among the audience. The character and plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, but if the premise remains the same, watching some of the best comedians interacting on an awkward couple’s trip would be fun!