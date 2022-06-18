Will Forte set to star in Obamas’ Netflix dark comedy thriller Bodkin

The Obamas have set their planks at Netflix. With their first scripted drama set to star Will Forte in the upcoming darkly comedic thriller Bodkin. Created by Jez Scharf, the tale follows a group of podcasters who dive into an investigation and look for a missing person. Scharf alongside Alex Metcalf serves as the show-runners for the project.

With an array of highly qualified crew, Nash Edgerton is set to be the lead director on the production. The ex-President and ex-first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, will also serve as executive producers through their production company, Higher Ground which is based in the OTT platform with an overall deal. Bodkin is set to be the production company's first scripted project alongside other projects that were animated including Ada Twist, We the People, American Factory, Crip Camp, Becoming and Fatherhood.

With the brilliance of Forte, the series also casts Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot and Chris Walley. David, who heads film and Tv for Higher Ground, commented on the official opening of the project, "We are ecstatic to partner with Wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each." He added, "This entire creative team — Jez, Alex, Nash and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhan Cullen — will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the upcoming series reads, "Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears."

ALSO READ Michelle Obama and her 'boo' Barack Obama set couple goals as they welcome New Year in style; PIC