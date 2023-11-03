Will Gen V's blood-bending supe Marie take on Homelander? Here's what The Boy's spin-off finale revealed

Gen V's episode 8 has left fans high on adrenaline, and a lot of excitement for what's to come next. The finale answered some important questions but also left us with some very big questions. One of them being, how is Marie still alive and unscratched, at least from the looks of it, after getting lasered by Homelander from close proximity. As Andre put it, the young blood-bender took The 7's captain's blow like a champ.

This leads to another big question, is Marie capable of taking on Homelander? Because so far in The Boys' universe, he's been described as the strongest supe to ever exist, so much so that almost everyone's scared to come in his way. If the finale of Gen V is anything to go by, we might have a powerful hero in the making, who will be willing to stand against the final boss of the series.

Marie came out unscratched after Homlender attacked her

Every fan of The Boys knows Homelander's favorite thing to do is roast people alive through his Superman-ish eye lasers. We've seen him kill people again and again without even getting his hands dirty. In the original series, the only people who've been able to stand tall in front of his laser eyes are few, namely, Queen Maeve, who can be considered the 2nd strongest supe in The 7, Billy Butcher when he was juiced up on temporary compound V, and Soldier Boy, who was previously the strongest supe to have ever lived. So seeing just how well Marie took Homelander's sudden attack, is nothing short of a miracle.

Marie is yet to realize her full strength

In episode 7, when Victoria Newman revealed that her powers were similar to that of Marie, the fans already knew that the teenage supe was capable of way more than she thought. For one Vic is known to be a head-popper, which means Marie can possibly do that too. We saw a glimpse of what she was capable of while she went up against the invisible Maverick, sensing his position through the blood flow in his veins.

Though the absolute iconic moment came when she used the blood of the corpses lying around, to use as daggers against a supe. In a short period of time, she has figured out more about her powers than ever before, so it can only be assumed that she's yet to hit her powers' peak.

Marie admits she doesn't want to be a hero anymore

Marie's whole arc throughout the season has been centered on her goal of becoming a hero. After she killed her parents in a freak accident, she wanted to prove to her sister that she's not a monster, but rather someone who saves the day. While this point is not about her powers, it is just as important. Considering how Cate and Sam used their power to cause havoc on innocent people because they thought they were doing the right thing, it is important that Marie's mindset has changed.

As she was in the middle of confronting Cate, she informed her that she didn't want to be a hero anymore but she'd rather be a good person. This is a lot coming from Marie, as her co-blood-bender, Newman is anything but an upright citizen. This can mean that when and if the time comes, the young supe won't hesitate before taking on Homelander if it means she'll save people.

Billy Butcher might want to use Marie against his arc-nemesis

Out of all the possibilities listed here, this one is the most likely scenario to happen. Billy Butcher's whole existence at this point revolves around taking Homelander down, it is even the main plot point of The Boys. So if anyone were to get Marie in front of Homelander to fight him, then it would undoubtedly be Butcher. For fans, it is unimaginable to think of Homelander's demise without the leader of the Boys having anything to do with it.

In the short post-credits scene Billy found the abandoned underground facility, The Woods. This means that now he's aware of the events that were happening at Godolkin University, and if he doesn't then you better believe he's going to turn the world upside down to figure out the full picture. In the next season of The Boys, he can possibly get Marie and her friends out of the Vought facility where they're being kept, to make them a part of his vigilante gang.

