Will Gerard Pique announce engagement to Clara Chia amid Shakira’s new-found bond with Lewis Hamilton?

Recent reports from Spanish media suggest that Gerard Pique, former partner of Shakira, is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Clara Chia and announce their engagement. Pique, 36, and Clara, 24, were recently spotted at a jeweler in Barcelona, fueling speculations about their upcoming nuptials. Witnesses claim that the couple engaged in discussions with an employee about a custom-made ring, adding more weight to the engagement rumors. It has only been a year since Pique and Shakira ended their long-term relationship.

Gerard Pique and Clara's wedding plans unveiled

Sources close to Gerard Pique and Clara Chia reveal that the couple is indeed planning to tie the knot and have set a timeline for their wedding. According to Spanish media, they are aiming to make their announcement during an important date for Pique: his brother Marc's wedding. Marc is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Maria on June 24. Insiders confirm that Gerard Pique and Clara Chia have made a significant decision and are preparing to share the good news with their loved ones.

Shakira's new connection with Lewis Hamilton

As Gerard Pique moves forward with his romantic life, his former partner Shakira seems to be forging her own path. Recent reports suggest that the Colombian singer has been growing closer to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton since relocating to Miami with her two sons. Their connection became apparent when Shakira attended the Miami Grand Prix last month, where they were seen enjoying an intimate dinner at a popular restaurant, Cipriani. Videos circulating online showed the duo mingling and sharing laughter. Shortly after, Lewis showcased his gallantry by treating Shakira to a boat outing in Biscayne Bay, accompanied by friends.

Despite the speculation surrounding Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, sources close to the couple insist that they are simply "just friends." However, the pair has been seen together at various events, including a dinner with friends after Hamilton's race at the Spanish Grand Prix, where they were photographed with their arms around each other. Singer Mustafa shared images of the group on Instagram, sparking further intrigue about the nature of their relationship.

As Gerard Pique prepares to embark on a new chapter with Clara Chia, and Shakira explores new connections, fans and media alike eagerly anticipate any developments that may unfold. Whether it's a future engagement or a deepening friendship, the lives of these high-profile personalities continue to captivate public interest.

