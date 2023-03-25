Will Gigi Hadid approve of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating? Insider reveals details

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors when they were spotted hanging out together in New York City. It was also reported that the rumored couple were seen holding hands and kissing each other as they walked around in the city on Thursday.

Though fans have welcomed this news happily, some people are speculating how Gigi Hadid – Zayn’s ex with whom he shares a daughter will react to this news? Here is everything that we know about this situation.

Gigi Hadid on Zayn Malik finding love again

As per the US Weekly insider sources, Gigi Hadid does not mind her ex Zayn Malik finding love again and is rather supportive of him dating again. The model does not mind whoever Malik is dating which also includes Selena Gomez as long as he is stable and happy. Hadid is fine with Malik finding love again but hopes that the latter continues to remain a good co-parent to their daughter Khai.

As per the US Weekly source, Gigi Hadid has moved on from Zayn Malik after dating on and off for seven years and is having fun in her dating life.

Though neither Selena Gomez nor Zayn Malik has commented on dating speculations, the duo both follow each other on Instagram even though the latter only follows 18 people on the popular social media site.

Earlier, Hadid sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio as they were seen hanging out together at a Fashion Week. They went separate ways after a couple of months however reconciliation rumors of Hadid and Caprio started making rounds last month.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were in an on and off relationship from 2015 to 2021. They welcomed their daughter Khai in September. However, as per reports they were having problems for a while and decided to split in October 2021 after an alleged altercation between Malik and Gigi’s mom – Yolanda Hadid.

