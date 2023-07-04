Will Gigi Hadid ever get 'serious' about Leonardo DiCaprio? Here's what we know as they reignite dating rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted partying together for a second night in the Hamptons, sparking rumors of a romance. But are they actually serious about each other?

Is Gigi serious sabout Leo?

Despite the fact that the rumored couple have been spotted together a fair few times, the fact that most of their meetings have been in social settings tells a different story. The times when the pair has actually met in private are few and far between. Despite a casual intimacy between the two, there have been speculations that Gigi Hadid may not be quite keen to start a relationship with Leo.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Gigi is currently casually dating and occasionally meets up with Leonardo DiCaprio. The report reveals that their connection has never been serious and is unlikely to develop into a serious relationship.

Hadid appreciates the attention from DiCaprio and enjoys spending time with him. They often socialize within a shared group of friends, highlighting their common social circles. It's important to note that Hadid is currently single and content with her life, mostly focusing her attention on her career and her daughter Khai.

Are Leo and Gigi getting closer?

The buzz around Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continues to grow as they were spotted together at another party in the Hamptons.

After their intriguing encounter on Saturday night, the duo attended Tao Group founder Marc Packer's Fourth of July bash. The star-studded group included not only DiCaprio and Hadid but also Richie Akiva from The Ned, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Hadid's friend Leah McCarthy.

But are they actually serious?

The rumors of this alleged couple have been doing the rounds since both were spotted at New York Fashion Week in September 2022.



Ever since then, numerous sightings of the Wolf of Wall Street actor and the supermodel have been reported. From coming out of the same restaurant in Milan, Italy, being spotted at a New York hot spot just minutes apart to being part of the biggest social events of Hollywood, the rumored couple have been found in the vicinity of each other far too many times for it to be a coincidence.

