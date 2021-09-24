‘Why her?’: Debra Messing throws shade at Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Will and Grace alum Debra Messing recently asked a hilarious question on social media and poked fun at the news of Kim Kardashian hosting SNL. If you didn’t know, the 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul recently took to Instagram and announced that she would be hosting the second episode of season 47 of Saturday Night Live with new mom and pop icon Halsey.

Kardashian along with Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek, and Owen Wilson will debut as a host! And the gig is all set to premiere on October 9. She recently even reacted to the same on her Instagram writing, "OMFG No turning back now." Kim showed off her excitement by saying, "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!"

Post the announcement was made, Debra was quick to take to social media and question SNL‘s decision to book Kim to host the show. “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Debra tweeted.

For now, it’s unclear whether Kim will be promoting anything during her SNL hosting gig. If she would be, chances are it’s her multi-year deal with Hulu for a new show. For the universe, late last year after announcing the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian/Jenner clan revealed that they signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to produce new content that launch exclusively on the streaming service.

