Will Greta Gerwig’s Barbie get nominated for Original Screenplay at Academy Awards? Find out here

Barbie made records left and right. Many people think that life in plastic is amazing after the phenomenal success of Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie. However, when it comes to Academy Award nominations, it may or may not be the case. With several films on the 2023–2024 cinema release schedule now in theaters or anxiously awaited, the rumor mill about who might receive an Oscar nomination has officially begun. Movies like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Celine Song's Past Lives are early contenders for awards consideration, but Gerwig's live-action smash is now adding itself to the mix in a more exciting way. As Variety reports, Warner Brothers has confirmed that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie will campaign for Best Original Screenplay and other categories.

Barbie gets nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards

In an exclusive Variety report, Warner Brothers confirmed that Greta Gerwig's big hit Barbie, which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, has grossed more than $1.4 billion at the box office. Its chances of receiving prizes are likewise improving by the day. Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that the picture will be pushed for best original screenplay this year.

Though neither the story nor the live-action premise are new aspects of the doll, the film may not be considered unique due to the existing IP. All of the characters, goods, and ideas in Gerwig's version are based on Mattel's actual back catalog.

There is a possible wiggle room, according to the studio. The film indicated in the onscreen credited that it was "based on Barbie by Mattel" rather than being a direct comparable. Furthermore, the film is said to be based on previously published material rather than toys and products. During the film's initial release, both fans and critics praised the plot.

Barbie could potentially get nominated in other categories

As per Variety reports, Warner Brothers confirmed to campaign for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for Best Original Screenplay, the movie is alleged to get nominated in multiple categories. Variety also confirmed that the film's star, Ryan Gosling, who portrayed the funny, scene-stealing Ken, will be nominated for best supporting actor. The Canadian star, a two-time best actor nominee, is one of the standouts from the comedy, alongside star and producer Margot Robbie, who could become the second woman nominated for best picture and acting in the same year.

In numerous categories, the Warner Brothers film could most likely compete with Universal's Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. Barbie could allegedly compete for best picture, directing, production design, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, and original score. With the WGA in mind, any form of conclusion will take some time. Nomination ballots for the Academy Awards are presently set for January 11, 2024.

