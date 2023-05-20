Will Grey's Anatomy Season 20 happen amid writer's strike? Everything about the returning cast and more

Grey's Anatomy, the highly famous ABC show has emerged as one of the longest-running dramas in world entertainment history, by finishing 19 seasons so far. Earlier in March, this year, it was confirmed that the celebrated series had been renewed for its Season 20, which is unarguably a major milestone. Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on ABC in 2005 soon emerged as an audience favorite and succeeded in retaining the same popularity and fan following over the 19 Seasons. Now, the audience is waiting for the show's return with its glorious Season 20.

Is Grey's Anatomy Season 20 happening amidst Writer's Strike?

Even though Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 20, fans have been wondering if the popular show will manage to return amidst the ongoing Writer's Strike. The answer is, Yes. According to the latest updates, ABC intends to move forward with Grey's Anatomy Season 20, even though the series currently doesn't have a script. However, the makers are hoping to kickstart the writing for the project, immediately after the Strike gets resolved.

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premiere date

The latest reports published by Hollywood Life suggest that the Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy will not officially start rolling anytime soon, owing to the Writer's Strike. As a matter of fact, most of the upcoming ABC scripted shows have not got their premiere dates so far, due to the uncertainty about the Strike's longevity. So, ABC might not finalize the premiere dates of Grey's Anatomy Season 20 or any of its other scripted shows till the first half of 2024.

The returning cast

For the unversed, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 will undergo major changes, when it comes to its star cast. As per the reports, Meg Marinis is set to serve as the showrunner of the celebrated ABC show, for its Season 20. The actress will be taking over for the showrunner’s position from Krista Vernoff, who is quitting both Grey’s Anatomy and its sister series Station 19 as the current seasons come to an end. Ellen Pompeo, on the other hand, has already announced that she won't be a series regular anymore, right from the show's Season 19. It is yet to be seen whether the actress will remain as the medical drama's leading face, in its Season 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice 2: Here's Winona Ryder's first look in Tim Burton’s sequel; Seen yet?