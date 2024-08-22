Will Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Join the DCEU? James Gunn Might Have an Answer

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is set to feature a diverse cast, including Sean Gunn, who will play Maxwell Lord, Weasel, and G.I. Robot. Sean Gunn, known for his work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, is the only main Guardians cast member confirmed to join the DC Universe.

In a recent post on Threads, Gunn was asked to reveal what characters he would cast his other former Guardians of the Galaxy collaborators as in the DCU and explained why he can't exactly answer that question. "Well that would be a spoiler wouldn't it?" Gunn answered.

Fans have been campaigning for certain DC roles for Guardians cast members, including Chris Pratt as Booster Gold, Dave Bautista as Bane, and Hugo Strange. In an interview with ComivBook, Pratt argued that either option is equally likely and could appear in both superhero sagas, stating that his work on The Garfield Movie was a significant part of the campaign.

"Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again," Pratt said in our interview, which you can check out above. "But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff is also in talks with James Gunn to appear in his DC Universe. Klementieff has worked with Gunn since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and she expressed her desire to continue working with him. If they have any discussions, it seems Klementieff will likely get her wish.

During San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con, Agents of Fandom reported that the French actress was asked about what character she'd like to play in the DCU. Klementieff revealed that she and Gunn are in talks about "one specific character," but was unable to give more details about it. She explained:

"Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

DC Studios has announced its initial slate for 2025, 2026, and 2027, including Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority, HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. Reports suggest a live-action Teen Titans movie and an animated Jurassic League movie are also in development.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained in 2023. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class), Skyler Gisondo (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Beck Bennett (M.O.D.O.K.) Mikaela Hoover and Nathan Fillion are set to appear in Superman, along with David Corenswet, Milly Alcock, and Rachel Brosnahan.

