Will Harvey Weinstein’s daughters visit the convicted rapist in prison? Find Out

After following a lengthy trial, Harvey Weinstein is finally on his way to prison, as his legal troubles are anything but over. Reportedly, the jury have found him guilty and he is yet to face multiple sexual assault and rape charges in California. According to Fox News, experts are suggesting that by the end of all these cases, the disgraced movie producer might be sentenced for 28 years in prison. This could also affect the child custody settlement he currently has in place with his ex-wife Georgina Chapman. They share two daughters together, namely, 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell.

Harvey and Georgina exchanged vows in 2007 and the fashion designer filed for a divorce in 2017 in light of several sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. They finalised the divorce in 2018 and as a result of the final settlement, Georgina got about USD 15 million and the primary custody of the two kids. According to the latest report by Fox News, a source asserted that Harvey’s daughters still love him and would like to see their father in the prison. The insider said that before his legal troubles started consuming all his time, Harvey used to spend quality time with his kids. The Hollywood producer and his ex-wife were living next to each other so that he could make full use of his visitation schedule.

The source admitted that it is going to be very difficult for the mother to explain her daughters why Harvey is in prison. The two might even get bullied in school because of their father. The insider stated that Georgina is devastated. Another source noted that Harvey could use the conviction in his favour and request the court to reduce the child support he gives to his ex-wife for his daughters. But the source close to Harvey asserted that he might file for bankruptcy at some point to preserve something for his kids.

