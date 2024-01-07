Will Henry Cavill be the next James Bond? DC's ex-superman actor makes BIG revelation

Henry Cavill, amidst buzz surrounding his potential as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig's departure, has finally responded to the rumors while commenting on how his role in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle might impact his chances. With Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson yet to unveil the next 007, Cavill remains uncertain about his prospects.

In an interview with Total Film, he tactfully sidesteps predicting his chances, emphasizing that the decision lies beyond his control. As fans eagerly anticipate James Bond 26 updates, Cavill headlining the upcoming spy film Argylle adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing speculation surrounding the iconic British superspy role.

Is Henry Cavill locked in as the next James Bond?

Henry Cavill has finally spilled the intriguing insights about his role in the upcoming spy thriller which reminds us of James Bond. Set to feature in Matthew Vaughn's spy film Argylle alongside singing sensation Dua Lipa, Cavill plays a Bond-like lead, adding a new dimension to his repertoire. Addressing fan speculation about the impact of this role on his chances of becoming the next 007, Cavill, in an interview with Total Film , shared, “It’s a fun character. Whether I’m ruled out of Bond because of this or not is up to Barbara Broccoli and Mr. Wilson.” He further spoke about his heroic hairdo, “Matthew came up with it, and said, 'Look, trust me, I can make it look good.’ You know what? You don’t just wake up and have a flattop. It takes work. I don’t know if I have the time or the patience for that kind of carry-on when it comes to my hair, in real life."

Advertisement

As fans await the release of Argylle on February 2, 2024, the mystery surrounding the next James Bond continues to captivate audiences.

ALSO READ: 'He really is...': Revisit the time Henry Cavill opened up about his that pet who saved his 'bacon'

What is Argylle all about?

While Henry Cavill may bid adieu to the Superman franchise and Geralt in The Witcher series, fans can anticipate his charismatic presence as the Bond-like lead in the upcoming spy film, Argylle. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this action-comedy is poised to kick off a three-picture franchise, promising thrilling narratives in diverse locations. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of pop sensation Dua Lipa, excitement is already building among spy genre enthusiasts.

In the film, Henry Cavill plays the role of Argylle, an international spy, while Dua Lipa makes her acting debut and she’s also working on the title track. Dua Lipa shared her experience in a Spotify podcast saying, "It's been really great. There are just parts about, you know, wanting to do small things, for me at the moment, that I feel comfortable that I can deliver in. I think the fear of people's opinions and not being good at something like that still scares me, whether it's a small role, especially when it's something that I've never really done before."

Scheduled for release on February 2, 2024, through a partnership between Apple and Universal, Argylle holds the promise of delivering a fresh and captivating addition to the cinematic landscape.

ALSO READ: 'They told me I was close': When Henry Cavill opened up about losing James Bond role to Daniel Craig